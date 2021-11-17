Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

