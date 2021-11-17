Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of Territorial Bancorp worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $246.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

