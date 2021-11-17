Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,108.00 and last traded at $1,107.59. 432,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,918,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,054.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $895.82 and its 200-day moving average is $741.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

