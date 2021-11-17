Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 269,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $186.68.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

