Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $7,271,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 142.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $188.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,538. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

