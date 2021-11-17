TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $122.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.28.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TFII traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 194,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

