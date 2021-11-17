The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives $40.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Andersons by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.