The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $60.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

