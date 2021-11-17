The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.44.

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

TSE:BNS opened at C$82.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.64. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$61.49 and a 52-week high of C$83.65. The company has a market cap of C$100.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9828907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

