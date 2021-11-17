The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in October

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDVSY traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 4,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.8047 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

