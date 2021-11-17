The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

