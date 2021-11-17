The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 149.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.3% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Boeing stock opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.23. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

