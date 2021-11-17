The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $4,024,727.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,289. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.