The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.23. The China Fund shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 31,572 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The China Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The China Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

