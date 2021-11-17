The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $27.61.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
