The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,200 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,784.38 ($49.44).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,859 ($50.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,583.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,489.91. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Insiders have bought a total of 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

