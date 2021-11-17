The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$595.00” Price Target for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $595.00 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $691.59. The stock had a trading volume of 175,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,232. Netflix has a twelve month low of $475.84 and a twelve month high of $690.97. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

