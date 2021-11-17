The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 122.1% in October

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. 1,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,823. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

