The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IRL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86. The New Ireland Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

