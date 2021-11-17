The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,775 shares of company stock valued at $44,015,563. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $355.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

