The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

