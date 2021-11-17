The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.