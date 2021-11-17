The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

DIS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $287.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.