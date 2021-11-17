Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $631.50 million, a PE ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

