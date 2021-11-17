Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$144.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE:TRI traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$150.95. 26,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,719. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$99.11 and a 12-month high of C$152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$146.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,420,851.43.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

