ThreeFold Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $55,058.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.00176258 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070299 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare,

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

