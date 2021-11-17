Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 50,099 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 800.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dover were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $2,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.04. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $177.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.