Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.91. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

