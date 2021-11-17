Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 220,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.