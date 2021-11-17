Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

