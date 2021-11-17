Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tilray from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tilray has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

