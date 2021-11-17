TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $15.44. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 1,678 shares.

Specifically, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of $728.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

