Timothy T. O’dell Purchases 1,000 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $22,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28. CF Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Bankshares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.