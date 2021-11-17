Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

TWI stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $510.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Titan International by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

