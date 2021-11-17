Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Downgraded to Accumulate at Bloom Burton

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $96.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.98.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.