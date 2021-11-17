Topaz Energy (TPZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2021 – Topaz Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

11/8/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$24.00.

11/5/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Topaz Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Topaz Energy was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Topaz Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.

Shares of TSE TPZ remained flat at $C$17.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 198,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26. Topaz Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$13.42 and a twelve month high of C$19.01.

