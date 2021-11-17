Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.43 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $51.04 or 0.00084462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $56.13 million and $8.43 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.86 or 1.00237194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.40 or 0.06959182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

