Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Down 91.0% in October

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 983,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 128,252 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 295,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 268,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,475. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

