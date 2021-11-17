TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

