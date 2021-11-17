Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 46.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. The stock has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $188.18.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

