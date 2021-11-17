TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.