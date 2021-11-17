TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

