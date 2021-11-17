TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 114,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 228,873 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,923. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

