TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

