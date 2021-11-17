TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.38. 2,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,291. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

