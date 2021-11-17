Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Traeger traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 11062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth $24,513,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Traeger Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

