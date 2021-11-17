TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $11.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $658.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,279. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $695.56.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

