Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 666,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,004. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

