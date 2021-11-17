Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $10.76 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acas LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.