Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $205.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

